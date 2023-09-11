New £14.5m Basingstoke school set for green light
Plans for a new £14.5m primary school have been recommended for approval.
The Hounsome Fields Primary School could open in Basingstoke in 2025, with space for an initial 30 Year R children before eventually catering for up to 420 pupils between four and 11.
The school forms part of Hampshire County Council's Climate Change Primary School Pilot project and is said to be resilient to overheating and flooding.
Planning permission will be decided at a meeting on Wednesday.
The school, which will also have eight special needs places, will be located on land within the 750-home Hounsome Fields development on the A30 Winchester Road opposite the golf course development where 1,000 homes are being built.
Designs would allow future expansion of up to 630 pupil places, subject to demand and funding.
The build has been assessed against the county council's climate change targets of being carbon neutral by 2050.
Councillor Steve Forster, member for education, said: "These plans will help us to lead the way in creating education buildings for the future, not only to serve the needs of Hampshire's children but also to support and protect the environment for years to come."
Once completed, the council anticipates 47 staff members will be employed, including 19 teachers.
The application states the proposed building includes 14 classrooms, a music and drama studio and two playing fields, amongst other facilities.
An academy trust has not yet been appointed to manage the school.
