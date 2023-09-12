Portsmouth gas leak: Residents wait to return home
- Published
Residents evacuated from a tower block because of a gas leak will not be able to return home this week.
On 6 September, 120 households had to move out of Sarah Robinson House on Queen Street, in Portsea, Portsmouth.
Portsmouth City Council and gas company SGN said the earliest residents could safely reoccupy the building was Monday 18 September.
The council said its housing team would continue to support residents to ensure they have accommodation.
SGN said the gas leak had been made safe, but that gas readings inside the building meant residents could not yet return home.
SGN spokesperson Katie Lobban said: "Our engineers are making good progress ventilating Sarah Robinson House.
"But, although we have recorded reduced gas readings in the building, more work with our specialist equipment is needed to extract all gas before evacuated residents can safely return home.
"We recognise this update will be frustrating for affected residents and we apologise for the inconvenience of not being able to return home."
Following the gas leak some residents were looked after at an emergency rest centre at nearby John Pounds Centre, while others stayed with friends and relatives.
