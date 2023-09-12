Bridgerton spin-off costumes on display at Blenheim Palace

Dress and wig on display at Blenheim PalaceBlenheim Palace
Queen Charlotte's wig and other outfits from the series are on display at the palace
By Curtis Lancaster
BBC News

Costumes from a hit Netflix show have gone on display at Blenheim Palace.

The outfits are from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which focuses on the young queen's rise to prominence and power.

Parts of the series were filmed at the palace and fans of the period drama will be able to see it until 5 November.

One piece on show is the wedding dress worn by Queen Charlotte in a scene where she climbs the palace walls.

Blenheim Palace
Fans of the record-breaking period drama will be able to see costumes from special scenes

The drama is a prequel spin-off to Bridgerton and Blenheim Palace was used to film scenes set at Buckingham Palace.

Blenheim Palace
Blenheim Palace was the ideal choice as Buckingham House due to its real-life connections with Queen Charlotte and King George lll

Managing Director at Blenheim Palace, Heather Carter said: "It's great that we're able to keep that connection with Queen Charlotte and for people to have the chance to go behind the scenes of this fabulous series."

Blenheim Palace
Some of the costumes on display include the wedding dress worn by young Queen Charlotte

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story