Bridgerton spin-off costumes on display at Blenheim Palace
Costumes from a hit Netflix show have gone on display at Blenheim Palace.
The outfits are from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which focuses on the young queen's rise to prominence and power.
Parts of the series were filmed at the palace and fans of the period drama will be able to see it until 5 November.
One piece on show is the wedding dress worn by Queen Charlotte in a scene where she climbs the palace walls.
The drama is a prequel spin-off to Bridgerton and Blenheim Palace was used to film scenes set at Buckingham Palace.
Managing Director at Blenheim Palace, Heather Carter said: "It's great that we're able to keep that connection with Queen Charlotte and for people to have the chance to go behind the scenes of this fabulous series."
