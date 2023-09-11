Murder arrest after girl found in Kingsley pond dies
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a toddler found in a village pond.
The two-year-old was reported missing from her home on Forge Road, Kingsley, near Bordon, Hampshire, at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.
She was found a short time later in Kingsley Pond and taken to hospital where she died on Monday, Hampshire Police said.
The woman, in her 40s, remains in custody for questioning, officers said.
The force added that the girl's family are being supported by specialist officers.
