Floral tributes for girl, 2, found in Kingsley Pond
- Published
Flowers and cards have been left at a village pond where a two-year-old girl was found lifeless.
She was reported missing from her home on Forge Road in Kingsley, near Bordon, at about 17:00 BST on Sunday, Hampshire police previously said.
The girl was found in Kingsley Pond a short time later and died in hospital on Monday, detectives added.
A woman aged in her 40s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.
A car park near the pond was filled with about a dozen police cars during a search for the toddler on Sunday.
The large pond, located just under 100m (328ft) from the closest homes on Forge Road, measures about 175m (574ft) long and 72m (236ft) wide.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.