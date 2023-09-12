Floral tributes for girl, 2, found in Kingsley Pond

flowers at scene
Bouquets have been left by well-wishers on the water's edge

Flowers and cards have been left at a village pond where a two-year-old girl was found lifeless.

She was reported missing from her home on Forge Road in Kingsley, near Bordon, at about 17:00 BST on Sunday, Hampshire police previously said.

The girl was found in Kingsley Pond a short time later and died in hospital on Monday, detectives added.

A woman aged in her 40s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

Police were called to search for the toddler shortly after 17:00 on Sunday

A car park near the pond was filled with about a dozen police cars during a search for the toddler on Sunday.

The large pond, located just under 100m (328ft) from the closest homes on Forge Road, measures about 175m (574ft) long and 72m (236ft) wide.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.