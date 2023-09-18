Loss-making Langstone Harbour targets fishing and yacht trade
A harbour is planning to attract more leisure and fishing vessels to tackle "considerable financial challenges".
Langstone Harbour in Hampshire has declared a £114,000 loss for 2022/23, up from £77,000 the previous year.
The port, which relies on a sea-dredged sand and gravel firm for a third of its income, suffered when the dredger was out for two months for repairs.
Harbourmaster Billy Johnson said the port had made a loss in 10 of the past 12 years and had run out of reserves.
In his annual report, he said: "I remain acutely aware that the harbour faces considerable financial challenges.
"The historic surpluses generated through the aggregate trade are now long gone."
He said he would work to keep the last remaining sand and gravel dredger, operated by Aggregate Industries, in the port.
In July, the harbour won a £233,000 government grant to upgrade facilities for its local inshore fishing fleet.
Mr Johnson said he was hoping investment would also attract more leisure yachts and larger commercial vessels.
Portsmouth City Council and Havant Borough Council have a legal obligation to cover the harbour's losses.
The annual report added that harbour patrols saved an estimated 16 lives over the year.
Mr Johnson said recent rescues included five teenagers who were found clinging to a paddleboard and a five-year-old girl who was suffering from the early stages of hypothermia after being swept out to sea on a board with her father.
Langstone Harbour, between Portsmouth, Havant and Hayling Island, is a site of special scientific interest (SSSI), with habitats for wildfowl and wading birds.
It hosts restoration projects for oysters and seagrass and has a growing population of seals.
