Man arrested after fire rips through New Forest home

Marine Drive Barton-on-SeaDorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue
The fire broke out at the house shortly before 08:00

A 72-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a house fire.

The blaze broke out at the property in Marine Drive, Barton-on-Sea, in the New Forest shortly before 08:00 BST.

More than 40 firefighters from Hampshire and Dorset fire services tackled the fire which has destroyed the large home.

Police said no-one was injured. People are being urged to avoid the area.

HIWFRS
A cordon and road closures are in place at the home

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said crews were expected to remain at the scene through Saturday damping down.

A joint police and fire service investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the fire.

HIWFRS
The fire service said the fire had affected the whole of the property

