Man arrested after fire rips through New Forest home
- Published
A 72-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a house fire.
The blaze broke out at the property in Marine Drive, Barton-on-Sea, in the New Forest shortly before 08:00 BST.
More than 40 firefighters from Hampshire and Dorset fire services tackled the fire which has destroyed the large home.
Police said no-one was injured. People are being urged to avoid the area.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said crews were expected to remain at the scene through Saturday damping down.
A joint police and fire service investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the fire.
