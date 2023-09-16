Southampton pay tribute after youth player Ben Cull's death
Fans will take part in a tribute to a former youth footballer who has died from a rare bone cancer.
Southampton academy player Ben Cull, 24, had his career cut short when he was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma in his knee in 2017.
The 24-year-old, who also played for England Under-16s, was described as an "extremely talented player".
A minute's applause will be held on Tuesday ahead of the club's game against Ipswich Town.
In a statement, the club said: "Ben's skill on the pitch was complemented by his fantastic attitude and determination off it.
"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Ben's family, friends and his partner Daisy."
After his diagnosis, Cull, who joined Saints in 2012, dedicated himself to charity fundraising events for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
