Hampshire: Cannabis factory found in Basingstoke house

The plants were found at an address in Coleman Close, Basingtstoke

A cannabis factory containing around 100 plants "in various stage of grow" has been found in a house.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers made the discovery after raiding a property in Coleman Close, in Basingstoke, at 09:00 BST.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of Class B.

The raid comes as several other people have been arrested in recent weeks as part of a series of police operations.

Police disrupted another cannabis factory on The Mews, in Bramley on 8 September and arrested a 46-year-old man, from Bramley, on suspicion of producing and possessing a controlled drug of Class B. The man was then given a conditional caution.

"We know that many people think it is just a bit of cannabis, but we want to stress that any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm,

"Large-scale operations are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in very serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms," a police statement said.

Officers executed a warrant at the address on Monday morning

In separate incidents, a 29-year-old man, of no fixed abode and a 21-year-old man, from Kingston-Upon-Thames, were arrested instead on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, and using criminal property. They have since been released but remain under investigation, according to Hampshire Police.

A 17-year-old boy from London was arrested in Winchester on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been released on bail.

A stolen car was also seized in Yateley, after police officers found weapons inside the vehicle.

The police said they found around 100 cannabis plants in various stages of grow

