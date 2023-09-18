Portsmouth News journalists strike in wages dispute
Journalists from one of the UK's largest regional papers have joined in strike action.
National Union of Journalists (NUJ) members with The News in Portsmouth walked out as part of a pay dispute.
They are currently being offered 4.5% but say it is not in line with the current inflation rates.
Regional publisher National World said: "The company isn't making any comment on the strikes, nor putting up people for interview."
Over 300 members of the NUJ across the country are striking as a result of the dispute with the publisher which operates more than 100 newspapers.
Earlier this month, NUJ reporters at National World publications voted 78% in favour of the strike action.
'Effective pay cuts'
In July, National World granted a 4.5% pay increase after months of negotiations with the NUJ through the conciliation service Acas failed.
The union said the company "has failed to adequately consider the financial hardship experienced by some staff on low wages".
Andy Smith, a full-time organiser with the NUJ, said although the union was "open to further conversations", it had still not received concessions on pay.
"Although we have members who are hugely committed to their jobs, they can't afford to keep taking effective pay cuts," he said.
If the dispute is not settled, NUJ members are due to stage further walk outs on 22 and 25 September.
Mr Smith added that due to changes in technology, Tuesday's Portsmouth News edition would likely be a "generic" production that would "noticeably not be local news".
National World's 100-plus titles include The Scotsman, The Yorkshire Post, Belfast's News Letter and The Sunderland Echo.
