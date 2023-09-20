Overturned lorry shuts A34 near Winchester

A34 towards WinchesterGoogle
An articulated lorry overturned across both carriageways of the A34 near Winchester in the early hours

An overturned articulated lorry has closed a major route in Hampshire.

The lorry overturned across both carriageways of the A34 near Winchester shortly before 04:00 BST.

National Highways said the road was closed in both directions between junction 9 of the M3 near Winchester and the A303 at Bullington.

The road is expected to remain shut through the morning to recover the lorry and clean up a large amount of fuel and oil.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by National Highways: South-East

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Police are yet to confirm if the driver suffered any injuries.

Motorists are being urged to allow extra travelling time, re-route or delay their journey.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.