Southampton Boat Show exhibitors confident about future
- Published
Exhibitors at the UK's biggest maritime show say they are confident about the future despite concerns about the cost of living affecting sales.
The Southampton International Boat Show is in its 54th year, with more than 650 boats on show and 350 trade stands.
Lesley Robinson, CEO of show organisers British Marine, said the industry was "generally confident" it can "ride this out".
The 10-day event runs until Sunday and attracts 100,000 visitors a year.
Ms Robinson added: "Margins are being squeezed. But I have to say that generally we are confident that we are pretty steady and we can ride this out.
"And hopefully we all believe that inflation is starting to fall and that's a positive going forwards. So I think generally the industry is pretty buoyant."
The cost of living is at its lowest level in a year-and-a-half after inflation fell from 6.8% in July to 6.7% in August.
Chris Manners, sales director at TBS Boats, said: "So they [customers] are taking longer to make decisions, that's purely based on the cost of living really.
"But when you're a boater and if you have a boat already, there'll be a part-exchange involved.
"So it's just a matter of getting the price to change correctly for each client but they're still buying boats. That's the main thing."
As well as being a trade event, the show also has entertainment with a beach area, live music and the chance to go paddleboarding.
The SUP Company, which sells paddleboards, saw an increase in sales during the Covid pandemic and said it has not seen things slow down since.
Tony Jones, managing director, said: "It's exploded in popularity. I think a lot of that is simply down to the ease of use, the accessibility of it.
"We're really fortunate here on the south coast that we're just surrounded by beautiful waterways.
"Whether that be the Solent or the rivers that we've got running off of it."
