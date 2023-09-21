Southampton: Murder arrest month after man's death near church
A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder more than a month after a man died outside a church.
A 52-year-old man was found fatally injured by paramedics near Freemantle United Reformed Church on Shirley Road, Southampton, on 19 August.
His death had initially been treated by police as unexplained but not suspicious.
Police said a man from Southampton had been arrested following new information.
He has since been released from police custody on conditional bail.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the victim's family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
