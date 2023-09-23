Portsmouth Football Club to unveil Jimmy Dickinson statue
A statue of an "all-time great" Portsmouth Football Club player is due to be unveiled.
The statue of Jimmy Dickinson will be unveiled at Fratton Park, Portsmouth at 15:00 BST.
He hold the record for most appearances with the club - more than 800 in all competitions as a left-half between 1946 and 1965.
The statue, commissioned by the club and the Pompey Supporters' Trust, will remain on permanent display.
Donald Vass, treasurer of the trust, said the sculpture was the "perfect legacy of the club's 125th anniversary year".
"This statue will honour the greatest footballer in the club's history and inspire future generations of players and supporters," Mr Vass said.
Dickinson played for the club when it was crowned champions of England in the 1948-49 and 1949-50 seasons. He also earned 48 caps for the England national team.
He then became Pompey manager between 1977 and 1979 before he died in 1982 aged 57.
Pompey chief executive Andrew Cullen said Dickinson was not only one of the club's best ever servants but also "an individual truly recognised throughout the game as one of football's all-time greats".
"Jimmy is the very embodiment of the Pompey spirit and it is therefore fitting that all who visit the stadium will be reminded of both his contribution to Portsmouth Football Club and his outstanding legacy to the game of football," Mr Cullen said.
The statue has been created by award-winning sculptor Douglas Jennings and funded through donations of Pompey supporter groups and fans.
