Hampshire and Isle of Wight weekly round-up: 18 September - 24 September 2023
- Published
A man being attacked by a python was our most read story this week in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.
A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Solent and South Today.
We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.
Man attacked by 11ft python
A man was attacked by an 11ft snake.
Rob Byrne, from Bishopstoke, suffered minor injuries after the python tried to bite his arm.
He is now calling for snake owners to be more responsible with their pets.
Forest residents tackle 'rural crime wave'
Colin Bunday has been leading a so-called Operation Sherlock initiative to tackle crime in a New Forest village.
Almost 100 households in Minstead have started using social media to share sightings of suspicious activity to tackle a "rural crime wave".
Hampshire Constabulary said it was working on ways to ensure officers were more visible and accessible.
Pope-blessing cyclists complete ride across Europe
A group of amateur cyclists, whose lives have all been touched by cancer, have completed a fundraising ride from Italy to the UK.
The 27 riders from the south of England pedalled more than 1,500 miles (2,500 km) across six countries.
They received a blessing from the Pope before setting off from Rome, but the whole ride was put in jeopardy when 11 bikes were lost in transit.
'Godmother of BMX' returns to podium after 35 years
A woman dubbed the "godmother of BMX" by commentators has returned to the podium and been inducted into the sport's hall of fame.
In 1986, Sarah-Jane Nicholls, from Bramley in Hampshire, became BMX World Champion and now, after a 35-year hiatus from the saddle, she finished third in the 30 plus female category at the British Championships, aged 53.
The result means that Ms Nicholls has qualified for the World Championships in 2024.
Ten police stations set to reopen to public
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones has announced several police stations are set to reopen to the public.
It comes a decade after many were closed as part of public sector austerity cuts.
Ms Jones said it would "drive up police visibility".
