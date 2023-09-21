Andover: Tribute to 'happy, wonderful man' killed in motorbike crash
- Published
A motorcyclist who died in a crash has been described as "a loving son, brother, uncle, fiancé and great friend".
Chris Brown, 51, from Andover, was riding on Thruxton Down Road in the town when his Suzuki collided with a lorry on 10 August.
He died at the scene and Hampshire police has appealed for witnesses.
In a statement released through the force, his family said: "Chris was a happy, wonderful man who loved life.
"He enjoyed anything to do with flight, cycling, motorbiking, swimming and diving, listening to rock music, playing acoustic guitar, reading, photography, nature, beach and countryside walks and holidays, particularly to Tenerife.
"He made everyone smile and laugh with his funny sense of humour.
"He will be sadly missed by all family and friends and our lives will never be the same without him. Rest In Peace Chris."
