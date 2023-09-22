Portsmouth: Formula kite riders battle for place at Olympics
The world's top kite foil athletes are racing in the Solent off Portsmouth hoping to qualify for the Paris Olympics.
The 112 competitors from 28 countries are taking part in the Formula Kite European Championships off Eastney.
Racing got under way on Thursday after gale-force winds halted the competition for two days.
Sunday, the last day of the racing, will see the top 10 riders compete for the title of European champion.
The competition will also decide which nations and athletes get a spot at the Olympics.
Kite foiling is one of two new sailing disciplines set to debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Formula Kite - also known as kite foiling or kite boarding - sees athletes race above water on boards with hydrofoils, propelled by kites.
Riders reach speeds of up to 45 knots (51 mph).
British rider Ellie Aldridge currently leads the women's standings for the European title.
Poole-born Aldridge won four out of five races in her qualifying group despite challenging conditions in the Solent on Thursday.
When the tide turned the current brought a vast amount of seaweed on to the race course.
Riccardo Pianosi of Italy currently leads the men for the title. Four races were expected to take place on Friday afternoon ahead of the finals weekend.
Spectators can watch the racing on Saturday between 10:00-19:00 and Sunday 10:00 - 17:00.
The racing will take place just a few hundred metres from the shore off Eastney beach.
