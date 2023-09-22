Hare coursing probe: Man arrested and dog seized in Hampshire
- Published
A man has been arrested, and a dog and a vehicle have been seized following reports of hare coursing.
Officers were first called to land off North Lane in Clanfield at 18:10 BST on Thursday.
A 35-year-old man, found with a dog, was arrested on suspicion of trespass with intent to search for, or pursue, hares with dogs. He remains in custody.
At about 22:55 officers chased two 4x4 vehicles trespassing on land in Woodmancott.
The vehicles failed to stop for police and later one was found on its roof in Cliddesden.
This was seized after the occupants fled, leaving behind a dog and dead hare. The dog was also seized.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has asked anyone with information to come forward.
What is hare coursing?
- Hare coursing has been illegal in England since 2004 under the Hunting Act.
- Last year the government introduced new legislation, which included two new criminal offences, making it illegal to trespass with the intention of using a dog to search for or pursue a hare and being equipped to trespass with the intention of using a dog to search for or pursue a hare.
- Anyone convicted of these crimes could face an unlimited fine and up to six months' in prison.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk