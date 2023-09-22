Minnie Rae Dunn death: Tribute to girl who fell from balcony
An eight-year-old girl who died falling from the balcony of a tower block has been described as an "angel" and "beautiful soul" by her family.
Minnie Rae Dunn died in Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, on 24 August.
Hampshire police said its inquiries into the incident were ongoing.
In a statement released through the force, Minnie's mother, Rachel, said her daughter's death had left "a hole shape in my heart that will always be there".
"My angel, I am going to miss your sassiness and the way you spoke your mind," she said.
"Your big bright smile that always melted my heart will be missed so much."
Minnie's aunt, Bianca, added: "Minnie was a beautiful soul with a big heart who had so much love for everyone.
"Whenever you were greeted by Minnie it would be with the biggest, warmest smile, which would light up your day."
Minnie's grandparents, Dot and Ian, said she had recently returned from a two-week holiday when she died.
In a statement, they added: "Minnie liked singing and dancing and going on her trampoline and playing with her grandad who would run after her and make her laugh.
"Minnie was a savvy, sensible child."
A woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect following the death was bailed until 24 November.
