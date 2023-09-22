Dion Hancock motorbike death: Tribute to 'much loved son'
A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Portsmouth has been remembered as a "much-loved son, brother, grandson and cousin".
The family of Dion Hancock, 29, from Gosport, said "we will always love him and never forget him" in a tribute released by Hampshire police.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene after he crashed on the westbound carriageway of the A27 at Farlington at 00:35 BST on 15 September.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Mr Hancock's relatives said he was "an integral part of our family, we will miss his warmth, his humour.
"While we feel very lucky to have many cherished memories of the short time he was with us, we also grieve the massive loss of him and of the many more years he should have had ahead of him.
"Dion will forever be in our thoughts and hearts."