Placenta found in Southampton may be linked to crime, police say
- Published
Police investigating the discovery of a human placenta have said they are now considering the "possibility that a criminal offence has been committed".
The organ was found on a path near the Spire and General hospitals, off Dale Road in Southampton, on 21 June.
Hampshire Police said two women who were previously arrested over the find would face "no further action".
Det Ch Insp Elizabeth Pirie said the force still had "very serious concerns" for the mother and child's "wellbeing".
"We are keeping an open mind into what has taken place and continue our work to understand the full circumstances surrounding this discovery," she said.
"Unfortunately, we now believe due to the length of time that has passed that we are investigating the unlawful concealment of the birth of a child."
'Increased' concerns
She said the decision to arrest a 25-year-old woman on Thursday, which followed the arrest of a 30-year-old woman in July, had not been taken "lightly and both arrests were considered necessary".
"We have to consider the possibility that a criminal offence has been committed and need to get to the bottom of what has occurred so that we can ensure that both the mother and child involved are both ok," she said.
"We recognise, that for whatever reason, the woman who has given birth has not felt able to speak to us [but] we still have very serious concerns for the wellbeing of both the mother and baby in this case, and these concerns have only increased over time."
The force has previously said the mother involved was thought to have given birth between 17 and 21 June.
Appealing for information, a force representative said DNA inquiries had ruled out any involvement by the two arrested women.
