Southampton pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by bus
- Published
A pedestrian has sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a bus, police said.
The man, who is in his 50s, was struck on Bevois Valley Road in Southampton at about 09:00 BST on Saturday.
Images posted on social media showed a double-decker bus with a damaged windscreen being towed from the scene.
Hampshire police said the area was busy at the time and appealed for witnesses or people with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.