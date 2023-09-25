British pair claim back three-legged world record from Australians
Two men believe they have reclaimed a world record for the longest distance completed three-legged in 12 hours.
Gary Shaughnessy, from Hampshire, who has Parkinson's disease, and his friend Andy Tucker, from Berkshire, clocked up just over 48 miles (77km).
Their previous 2021 record was beaten by two Australians last month, but the two Brits reclaimed it on Sunday in Berkshire, subject to verification.
Mr Shaughnessy said he wanted to show the condition does not "hold me back".
The 56-year-old, from Tadley, has raised more than £100,000 for Parkinson's UK through fundraising challenges, including cycling from Liverpool to the Polish-Ukrainian border in May and cycling from London to Barcelona in July.
"The condition makes you feel like you've lost control," Mr Shaughnessy explained, adding: "But when I'm doing exercise I feel more in charge and it helps relieve my symptoms. It helps me poke Parkinson's in the eye
"Those who know me will know that I have never let my Parkinson's hold me back. In fact, having our Guinness World Record beaten has only spurred me on to do more and set myself a bigger challenge."
Mr Shaughnessy and Mr Tucker, from Thatcham, first took the record for a three-legged run in 2021, completing 44.3 miles (71.4km) at Silchester Playing Fields in Berkshire - the same location where they also made their attempt at the weekend.
Last month, two Australian men completed 44.8 miles (72.2km) but the British pair believe they have beaten that mark.
Speaking to the BBC after the completing the challenge, Mr Shaughnessy said: "We're very tired but we managed to break the record by another 5km, which we're delighted with.
"I think that's it now, if someone comes along and beats it, they deserve it."
