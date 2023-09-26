Isle of Wight: Donkey back home after life-saving blood transfusions
A donkey that received two life-saving blood transfusions has returned home.
The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary team rushed Theo the donkey to have emergency surgery after he was diagnosed with colic, a potentially fatal stomach condition.
The 16-year-old animal was taken to Liphook Equine Hospital in Hampshire with his friend Noah for moral support.
Several donkeys from the sanctuary donated their blood and Theo and Noah have now arrived back at the sanctuary.
The charity said it was a rare occurrence for donkeys to donate their blood.
In a statement, the sanctuary confirmed Theo and Noah were "full of energy and keen to get off the horsebox" when they got back.
They added Theo had shown "how much of a fighter he is" by pulling through after emergency surgery.
The team continued: "We are so grateful to our team of staff and volunteers, along with our vets, and the team at Liphook for doing everything that we all could to make this beautiful donkey well again.
"We are all so happy to have them back, and looking so well."
Theo had arrived at the sanctuary two weeks before his health deteriorated.
His previous owners signed him over to the sanctuary in Ventnor after discovering he was unwell.
Theo is now receiving aftercare at the sanctuary and the team said he could expect to live a happy life, even with part of his colon and intestine removed, by monitoring his diet and taking extra care.
