Eastleigh residents angry at former Samson's Gym housing plan
- Published
A planned housing development includes "too many dwellings" for its proposed site, local residents have claimed.
Eastleigh Borough Council plans to build nine flats and three houses on the site of the former Samson's Gym in the Hampshire town.
Residents said the design of the development would overshadow the Edwardian terraces on Chamberlayne Road.
The council said it was an "appropriate layout and design" for the area.
The former gym was demolished in 2021 despite a long campaign to save it, which included an unsuccessful bid to have the building listed by English Heritage.
Eastleigh Borough Council plans to build a total of 12 properties, classed as "affordable", on the site - with landscaping, parking and access from Derby Road.
Residents have objected, saying the development would overlooking their bedrooms and infringe on their privacy.Julie Carter said: "We understand that the borough needs housing of the kind this site can provide.
"We just don't think the design and layout of what's proposed is the right one."
Chamberlain Road resident Alexander Turpin submitted an objection, which said: "I feel very strongly that the planners are trying to fit too many dwellings, and too many additional residents into the site footprint.
"Eleven parking spaces is quite clearly not enough... Car parking on Chamberlayne Road is already insufficient for the existing residents."
Eastleigh Town Council also submitted an objection, citing concerns about overdevelopment of the site, and safety concerns over houses which front the busy main road.
In a report, the council planners recommended the scheme be granted planning permission.
"The development would make effective use of a vacant site and contribute positively to the housing needs of the borough," it said.
The final decision is due to be made by the council's Eastleigh Local Area committee later on Tuesday.
