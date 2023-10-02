Free speed cameras offered to curb dangerous drivers in east Hampshire
Twenty speed cameras are being offered to community groups in a bid to put the brakes on dangerous drivers.
The discreet, solar-powered devices can track vehicle movement, speed and number plates, and are up for grabs for locations across east Hampshire.
The district council has set aside funding to pay for the cameras as part of the Speedwatch project.
Residents will talk to Hampshire County Council and police on their positioning and how to use the data collected.
Councillor Toby Costigan said: "There is almost nowhere in east Hampshire that doesn't suffer with cars driving at dangerously high speeds along quiet residential roads. They are putting themselves and other road users at risk.
"These cameras can help stop this by identifying hotspots and giving the police the information they need to keep our roads safe."
The scheme was first announced in February as one of 12 new welfare projects funded by £350,000 from the council.
It initially planned to provide 10 camera systems for free but because of strong interest that number has been doubled.
