Winchester Tunbridge repairs face three-month delay
- Published
Work to replace the road on a 100-year-old bridge has been delayed by three months.
The £1.4m scheme on the Tunbridge on Garnier Road, Winchester, was due to be completed in November, but has been pushed to February 2024 following the discovery of "extensive deterioration" to the structure.
The road and top section of the bridge is being replaced with a structure that meets modern standards.
It will remain closed to vehicles.
Hampshire County Council also blamed the timetable extension on "significant vandalism from an unauthorised encampment earlier in the year", as well as delays to utility works.
Nick Adams-King, the authority's executive lead member for universal services, said the upgrade was "essential" to ensure the bridge was roadworthy for decades to come.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.