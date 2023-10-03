Romsey Hospital's hidden matron's house uncovered during works
A century-old hospital matron's house that was buried in a thicket for years has been uncovered by contractors.
The cottage behind Romsey Hospital in Hampshire was so overgrown it could not even be seen on Google Earth.
But works to extend the car park meant the adjoining site had to be cleared, revealing the dilapidated, brick house.
Southern Health NHS Trust, which operates the hospital, said the building, which has also been used as a mortuary, would not be demolished.
Planning documents for the car park extension lodged with Test Valley Borough Council show there was a building among the trees in the south-west corner of the hospital site.
But the plans only said: "Building heavily overgrown - no access. Check after site clearance."
A trust spokesperson said: "The building, which was uncovered as part of the current hospital improvement works, is believed to be around 100 years old and was originally thought to have been a matron's house before being used as a small on-site mortuary for a short period of time.
"We can confirm that the building will not be demolished but will instead remain, safely situated to one side of the extended car park."
According to council documents, Romsey Hospital moved to Winchester Hill in 1931 - 92 years ago.
The discovery of the house was reported by Southern Daily Echo after a member of hospital staff got in touch.
