Southsea property wall crumbles onto street
- Published
A road has been closed after part of a building's wall collapsed onto the street below.
The partial property collapse took place on High Street, Southsea, on Sunday at about 14:22 BST.
Hampshire Constabulary said it had attended and worked with Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service "to assure there are no injuries and confirmed that no crime has taken place".
The building has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.
