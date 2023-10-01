Southsea property wall crumbles onto street

Old Portsmouth High Street wall collapse
The partial property collapse took place on High Street, Southsea, on Sunday afternoon

A road has been closed after part of a building's wall collapsed onto the street below.

The partial property collapse took place on High Street, Southsea, on Sunday at about 14:22 BST.

Hampshire Constabulary said it had attended and worked with Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service "to assure there are no injuries and confirmed that no crime has taken place".

The building has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

The building has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.