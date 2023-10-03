Old Portsmouth collapsed building had no 'specific issues'
- Published
A building that partially collapsed on to the street below had "specific issues" and there are no "wider concerns" for properties in the area, a council has said.
Part of the building's wall crumbled on to the High Street, Old Portsmouth, on Sunday afternoon.
Residents have returned after it was temporarily evacuated, Portsmouth City Council said.
Fencing and traffic lights have been installed while repairs take place.
Ian Maguire, assistant director of regeneration at the council, said members of the authority's emergency planning and building control teams had inspected the site.
He said: "Residents concerned were evacuated to stay with friends and family. ...fencing was erected to keep the properties secure and two-way traffic lights put in place to keep the High Street partially open."
He added: "The property owners have been allowed to return... and repair works are now being planned.
"We have thousands of properties in the city and do not have wider concerns for buildings in Portsmouth.
"This property had specific issues and initial internal inspections suggest there are no ongoing concerns."
The fire service said: "The outer brickwork from the first-floor of a residential building had fallen to the street.
"A number of properties were evacuated as the crew put a cordon in place, with police officers closing the road."
Police had attended the scene after the collapse and worked with Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service "to assure there are no injuries and confirmed that no crime has taken place".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.