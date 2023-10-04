Southampton FC fans bid to change bridge lights from rival's colour
A group of football fans are calling on a city council to change the colour of the lights lining a toll bridge.
They want the LEDs on Itchen Bridge in Southampton to be changed from blue, the colours of rivals Portsmouth, to red, to align with the city's team.
The request was put forward at a Court Leet, an annual hearing where residents can make suggestions to the council.
The presentation was accepted by the court's panel - the council is expected to make a final decision in December.
Saints supporter and local taxi driver Perry McMillan, who presented the case to the court for the group of fans, said: "It's a simple request to change these LED lights from blue to red. Hopefully we can get these lights changed and be proud red and white in Southampton."
Southampton supporters walk across the bridge which links Weston and the city centre to the club's St Mary's Stadium.
Mr McMillan has called for the lights to be changed by 2026.
The lights were added to 34 new columns along the bridge 12 years ago.
At the time, the council said they would bring many benefits, including improved visibility, safety and enhanced CCTV images on the two-lane bridge above the River Itchen.
It also said the colour was chosen to make the bridge more visible to ships and pilots.
In 2015, Portsmouth City Council made a U-turn over its plans to repaint the Spinnaker Tower red.
The decision agitated 10,000 people who signed a petition against the branding plan due to the colour's association with Southampton.
It was painted blue and gold instead as part of a £3.5m sponsorship deal with airline Emirates.