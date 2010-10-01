Hereford & Worcester

Woman dies as car crashes at Ledbury crossroads

  • 1 October 2010

A woman died in a crash when the car she was driving left a road in Herefordshire.

The vehicle came off the road at the Trumpet Crossroads in Ledbury and crashed into a gate and tree at about 2200 BST on Thursday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the 23-year-old driver died at the scene.

Roads in the area were closed until 0400 BST. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact West Mercia Police.

