Woman dies as car crashes at Ledbury crossroads
- 1 October 2010
A woman died in a crash when the car she was driving left a road in Herefordshire.
The vehicle came off the road at the Trumpet Crossroads in Ledbury and crashed into a gate and tree at about 2200 BST on Thursday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the 23-year-old driver died at the scene.
Roads in the area were closed until 0400 BST. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact West Mercia Police.