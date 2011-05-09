Image caption John Parkinson died in hospital after an attack at the Red Lion Inn

A man has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after he admitted the manslaughter of a 50-year-old man.

Joshua Davis, 20, punched the side of John Parkinson's face after following him into the toilets of the Red Lion Inn on 15 January at about 2230 GMT.

Mr Parkinson was taken to Alexandra Hospital in Redditch where he died of bleeding to the brain.

Davis, from Marden Grove, Birmingham, was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.

Davis was initially charged with murder but his guilty plea to manslaughter was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

'Tragic consequences'

Police said six people remained on bail in connection with the incident.

Two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of assisting Davis, and a man and two women arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, are due to answer police bail on 1 June.

Det Ch Insp Damian Barratt, of West Mercia Police, said: "Davis had no previous convictions, and was not known to the police. He must live with the result of his actions for the rest of his life.

"This case clearly demonstrates that a single blow to the head, which in normal circumstances would probably only cause a fairly minor injury, can sometimes have tragic consequences."

Mr Parkinson, who lived in Alvechurch, was described by his family at the time of his death as a much-loved brother and son and a genuinely kind person.