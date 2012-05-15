Lesbian and gay festival aims to overcome prejudice in Herefordshire
Organisers of a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) festival in Herefordshire say more needs to be done to overcome prejudice in the county.
Out In The Sticks is run by Hereford's Courtyard Centre for the Arts and Herefordshire Rainbow Forum.
Martyn Green, from the venue, hopes the festival, in its fifth year, will raise awareness and said it was "by no means exclusively for LGBT people".
The programme of films, plays and concerts continues until Saturday.
Mr Green said: "We've seen audiences grow and people coming out with confidence.
"We've still got some way to go - we're not Birmingham, Brighton or London.
"In Herefordshire we have small pockets of those communities and it's about giving them the confidence that there isn't going to be prejudice."