Man charged over 2009 stabbing in Birmingham
A 34-year-old man has been charged with stabbing a man in Birmingham's Chinese Quarter three years ago.
The man was arrested in London and transferred to the West Midlands area before being charged on Sunday night with attempted murder, police said.
He will appear before Birmingham magistrates later accused of stabbing the 46-year-old man in the stomach during a fight and possessing a knife.
The man was stabbed in Inge Street at about 0200 BST on 3 June, 2009.
