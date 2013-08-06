Three boys cautioned after brick hit lorry in Worcester
- 6 August 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three boys who threw bricks from a footbridge, one of which smashed through the windscreen of a tanker, have been cautioned by police.
The boys, one aged 11 and the others both 12, admitted hitting four vehicles in June on the A4440 Crookbarrow Way in Worcester.
It could have caused a serious accident and "resulted in carnage", West Mercia Police said.
The children must undergo a youth offending programme.