Three boys who threw bricks from a footbridge, one of which smashed through the windscreen of a tanker, have been cautioned by police.

The boys, one aged 11 and the others both 12, admitted hitting four vehicles in June on the A4440 Crookbarrow Way in Worcester.

It could have caused a serious accident and "resulted in carnage", West Mercia Police said.

The children must undergo a youth offending programme.