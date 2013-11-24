A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed at a pub in Hereford.

Officers were called to the Brewers Arms on Eign Road at 04:40 GMT, West Mercia Police said.

A 56-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman who were arrested remain in police custody.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. Eign Road is presently shut in both directions.

The force spokesman said the victim and suspects are believed to have known each other.