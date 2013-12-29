A man has been rescued from the River Severn in Worcester.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, police and firefighters were called shortly before 12:30 GMT on Sunday.

The emergency crews searched the river to find him and then managed to get him out of the water. He was suffering from hypothermia and was taken to hospital.

Police have been searching the same river in Shrewsbury after reports of someone in the water on Saturday, despite no-one being reported missing.