Woman sexually assaulted in Redditch's Arrow Valley park
- Published
A 30-year-old woman has been seriously sexually assaulted in a park in Redditch, Worcestershire.
It happened on Saturday between 19:00 and 20:00 BST in Arrow Valley Park.
Detectives from West Mercia Police are urging a couple who were walking their dog along Old Forge Drive at about 23:00 BST to contact them, as they could have important information.
Officers are also eager to speak to a man who was in the area at the time of the attack.
He is described as white, in his 30s, and was sitting on a park bench, smoking.
