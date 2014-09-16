Worker's arms 'crushed' in potato machine near Moreton-on-Lug
A woman suffered "crush injuries" to her arms when she got caught in potato machinery on a Herefordshire farm.
The incident happened on a farm north of Moreton-on-Lug on Monday afternoon.
The woman, believed to be in her 20s, suffered multiple breaks to her arms and was pulled free by other workers, an ambulance spokesman said.
He said: "She was then airlifted to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where she was expected to undergo surgery."
