Image copyright Tracey Blackwell Image caption Much of the parkland was designed by Capability Brown

An 18th Century path at a historic house has been restored after 12 months of work.

The route through the parkland at Croome Court, near Pershore, was built by the 6th Earl of Coventry to showcase his finest plants, the National Trust said.

Lost over time, the organisation said archaeologists discovered the original path, which has been rebuilt.

Croome warden Hugh Warwick said it had been a "huge task".

He said work started about a year ago and saw 84 trees felled among other work.

The scheme is part of a larger project to restore the parkland, much of which was built by Capability Brown in his very first design, the National Trust added.