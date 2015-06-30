Christian Bagley Hereford death: Two more murder arrests
- 30 June 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police hunting the killer of a man in Hereford have arrested two people.
Christian Bagley, 30, was found with stab wounds to his arm and back at 22:50 BST on 21 June and died in hospital.
Two men, aged 27 and 33, who are both from the city, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 29-year-old man arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder was released without charge.
West Mercia Police believe Mr Bagley was attacked on a path leading under the Hunderton Bridge, near the Great Western Way.