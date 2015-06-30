Hereford & Worcester

Christian Bagley Hereford death: Two more murder arrests

  • 30 June 2015
Christian Bagley Image copyright West Mercia Police
Image caption Christian Bagley was found with stab wounds to his arm and back

Police hunting the killer of a man in Hereford have arrested two people.

Christian Bagley, 30, was found with stab wounds to his arm and back at 22:50 BST on 21 June and died in hospital.

Two men, aged 27 and 33, who are both from the city, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 29-year-old man arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder was released without charge.

West Mercia Police believe Mr Bagley was attacked on a path leading under the Hunderton Bridge, near the Great Western Way.

