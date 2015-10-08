Dirty equipment at Redditch's Alexandra Hospital infected 11 patients
- Published
Eleven patients have become infected due to dirty equipment, despite a trust knowing of an issue for several years.
A report noted two incidents where patients got infected with bacteria due to problems with the decontamination of equipment in the endoscopy unit at Alexandra Hospital in Redditch.
Machines used for decontaminating were "overdue for replacement", said the Worcestershire Acute Hospitals report.
But the NHS trust said "no patients came to any harm".
The report from the trust noted one incident involving seven patients and a second involving four patients.
The machines used for decontaminating the equipment had been in place for more than eight years and the environment of the endoscopy unit was outdated, the report said.
It said: "The environmental issues including the age of the equipment have been on the directorate and divisional risk registers for a number of years."
Samples taken routinely at the time of endobronchial procedures on patients revealed the presence of bacteria - Pseudomonas, which was found in seven specimens, and Serratia, found in four specimens - between March and July, the trust said.
Pseudomonas can be harmless but can cause serious problems in patients who are weak because of illness, surgery or treatment.
Serratia, which was found in four specimens, particularly thrives in moist conditions and can cause pneumonia and other infections.
A trust statement said: "Following the initial results an investigation was undertaken to identify the possible cause whilst further measures were put in place immediately to mitigate any potential risk to patients.
"These included additional disinfection, the installation of water filters and changes to operating procedures."