Image copyright Hereford Cathedral Image caption The covered Tudor walkway links the cathedral with the College Cloisters

Human and animal bones are being analysed after being found underneath a walkway used by Hereford Cathedral's choir for more than 500 years.

The bones were found with bits of clay pipe, pottery and oyster shells during restoration work at St Johns Walk.

The cathedral said the human bones were "most likely" to have been former members of the Vicars Choral who sang at the cathedral.

After analysis, the bones will be reinterred in the cathedral grounds.

The animal bones were thought to have been the result of meals eaten at the college.

'Earlier structure'

Cathedral archaeologist Richard Morriss said the discoveries were bringing "important insights" into its history.

"They do reveal some tantalising clues to the past lives of the Vicars Choral for whom St John's Walk was originally built," he said.

"Unfortunately it appears that the finds are mixed up from different periods of history, so dating many of them will be impossible."

"Some things have already proved fascinating, such as the copper stylus for marking parchment, and the fragment of a large tankard, suggestive of ale-drinking, which I am sure the vicars choral who lived in the cloisters would have enjoyed!"

Image copyright Hereford Cathedral Image caption Jo Catling, the cathedral's learning and publicity officer, said the finds, including the tankard pictured, were "very interesting"

New stone slabs have been put down and the work, which received £241,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), will include re-roofing and lighting at the Tudor walkway.

Archaeologists have also discovered evidence of an "earlier structure" at the southern end of the walk.

Foundations of a wall dating from the 1400s were found as well as large pieces of "decorated daub" which may have come from a high status building which was demolished to make way for the Vicar's Choral College.

The cathedral is planning an exhibition of the finds and a conference next autumn.