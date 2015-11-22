Alexandra Hospital: Redditch MP says maternity closure was 'right decision'
Closing maternity services at the troubled Alexandra Hospital in Redditch was the right the decision, the town's MP says.
All births were transferred to Worcestershire Royal Hospital earlier this month due to staff shortages.
Speaking to the BBC's Sunday Politics, Conservative MP Karen Lumley said she accepted the service was "unsafe".
But Save the Alex campaigner Neal Stote said she had not looked at why it was unsafe and what could be done about it.
Ms Lumley and Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid met Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday to discuss issues at the hospital.
Mr Hunt said after the meeting that he had agreed to publish a Care Quality Commission report into the trust that runs the hospital within two weeks, with action to be taken within a month over its future.
NHS bosses have said the maternity services move was temporary and will be reviewed, but campaigners fear more services may go.