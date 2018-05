A man has been charged with the attempted murder of an 11-year-old boy.

The boy was injured between 08:00 BST and 10:00 BST on Wednesday before being found at an address in Malvern, Worcestershire.

He was not badly injured, West Mercia Police said, and is recovering at home.

Alexander James Johnson, 47, of West Malvern Road, Malvern, was remanded in custody at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court to appear before crown court later this month.