Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Research material relating to Sir Edward Elgar will be transferred to the British Library

Composer Sir Edward Elgar's archives are to be given to the British Library.

The materials have been held at his Worcestershire birthplace since they were deposited in the county record office by his daughter in 1966.

The Elgar Foundation said it made the decision to give them to the library, to ensure their "long-term future" and to meet the conditions of her will.

But archivists and councillors said they are "disappointed" a county home was not chosen instead.

The full archive held at Elgar's birthplace, The Firs, in Broadheath includes research material as well as furniture, scores, photographs, scrapbooks, newspaper cuttings and objects Elgar owned.

The research archive and "material of national significance" will be transferred to the British Library.

The foundation said it complies with Elgar's daughter, Carice Elgar Blake's will, which bequeaths many of the most important items to the library.

Trustee John Whenham said the foundation is required "promote Elgar in every part of the world" which was "best met" by offering the material to the library.

He said other items will remain at The Firs, be returned to original owners, or transferred to Worcestershire library, The Hive, if the National Trust approves.

Image copyright James Watkins Image caption It had been hoped the archives would be held in The Hive library, home of the county's archive service

Dr Adrian Gregson, from the county's archaeology and archive service said it had hoped the whole collection could have remained at its base within The Hive.

While Worcestershire County Councillor, Lucy Hodgson, said it would "try every avenue" to keep the documents in the county.

Composer Elgar was born in 1857 and died in 1934. Among his best known work was the Enigma Variations and the Pomp and Circumstance Marches.