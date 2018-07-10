Image copyright Google Image caption Inspectors say standards have been "too low over time" at the school

A school which has seen a number of teachers leave in the past year has been put in special measures.

North Bromsgrove High School, in Worcestershire, has been rated as "inadequate" overall by Ofsted.

Inspectors said standards "have been too low over time" and that pupils "are not making strong progress in a range of subjects".

In a letter to parents, the school's interim head teacher Lee Gray said the school faces a "significant challenge".

Head teacher Angelina Robin-Jones left the school last month, citing "personal reasons".

About 30 members of staff left the 810-pupil school at Christmas, along with a "handful at Easter", followed by seven mathematics teachers and the head and deputy head, said former chair of governors Rebekah Nash.

The report said "significant staff turnover has negatively affected the quality of teaching and slowed pupils' progress".

Pupils challenged

However, it noted: "In some subjects, such as modern foreign languages and science, pupils are challenged effectively by their teachers.

"As a result, pupils are engaged by their learning and make better progress compared with most other subjects."

Ofsted added that "positive work" is taking place within the school's sixth form, which was rated as "requiring improvement".

In a letter to parents, interim head teacher Lee Gray, said the school "needs to make rapid and sustained improvements".

"There is no doubt that the school faces a significant challenge in reversing the judgements made in the report," the letter added.

The school was previously rated as "good" following its inspection in 2014.