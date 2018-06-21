Image caption Police were called to Lavender Road at about 04:00 BST on Thursday

The body of a 58-year-old man has been found at an address in Worcester.

West Mercia Police said they were called to an address in Lavender Road at about 04:00 BST on Thursday. The death is being treated "unexplained".

A post mortem examination is due to take place and the next of kin has been informed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene to find a man in cardiac arrest.

The road remained closed on Thursday while investigations continued.