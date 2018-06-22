Image caption Police were called to Lavender Road at about 04:00 BST on Thursday

Police have named a man who died after being found lying unresponsive in a Worcester street as Keith Paul.

Mr Paul, 58, of Gheluvelt Park, Worcester, was found in Lavender Road in the early hours of Thursday.

West Mercia Police said inquiries are still ongoing to establish the exact cause of his death, which is still being treated as unexplained.

Officers have appealed for information from anyone who may have seen Mr Paul in the hours before his death.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene at 04:00 BST to find a man in cardiac arrest.

Mr Paul's next of kin have been informed.